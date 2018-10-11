J&K: One jawan injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Srinagar, Oct 11: One jawan was injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last night.

Earlier on 30 Sep 18 in noon hours, Indian Air Force radars picked up a helicopter in PoK opposite Poonch sector approaching LoC. IAF fighter aircraft was scrambled after it had reached close to 8 kms. Radar pick up was seen upto 600 m from LoC. Fighter which was scrambled stayed 10 km from LoC. In the mean time, the helicopter was also spotted visually reportedly violating Indian airspace. Indian Army posts deployed in the area fired small arms at the Hepter. Hepter was seen heading back towards PoK by the Army posts. There being no further activity, the scrambled fighter aircraft landed back.

However, the Pakistani media had claimed that the helicopter carrying the 'Prime Minister' of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, did not violate Indian airspace. Reports in Pakistani media have also alleged that Indian forces opened fire at the helicopter as it reached close to the Line of Control (LoC).