J&K: NIA arrests youth with LeT links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 25-year-old-man, who is a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, for allegedly having links with the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The arrested youth, identified as one Tauseef Ahmed Malik, was arrested on Saturday based on the information revealed by LeT terrorist Sheikh Abdul Nayeem, who is being interrogated by the NIA.

Nayeem was arrested by the NIA from Aurangabad in November.

"NIA has arrested Tauseef Ahmed Malik, 25 years, son of Abdul Rashid Malik r/o Chandgam Pulwama today in case RC-20/2017/NIA/DLI related to the activists of LeT in India. The arrest has been done with the assistance of J&K Police," an NIA statement said.

Malik was in touch with the LeT terrorists active in Pulwama region and has been in contact with Nayeem since March 2017.

Malik was later produced in Pulwama Chief Judicial Magistrate's court which granted his transit remand for four days. Malik would be brought to Delhi to be produced before the NIA Special Court.

OneIndia News