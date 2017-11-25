J&K: Missing army jawan found dead in Shopian

A 23-year-old Army officer, who had gone missing last evening, has been killed by suspected terrorists in the Shopian area of South Kashmir.

The body of Irfan Ahmad Dar was found with bullet marks this morning, the police said. The vehicle was also found one kilometre away from the location.

Dar was posted at an army unit in Bandipora, North Kashmir and was visiting home on leave for 10 days.

Police are investigating the incident and suspect it to be an act of militants.

Irfan Dar was visiting his home in South Kashmir's Shopian district and was last seen by family members on Friday evening.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has strongly condemned the killing.

Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed ,a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian.

Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the valley. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2017

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed, a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian. Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the Valley," Mufti wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

"The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic & reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation & heartfelt condolences to his family,'' he wrote.

In November, police found the body of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker with his throat slit in south Kashmir's Shopian.

In a similar incident, Mohammad Ramzan Parray of the Border Security Force was shot dead by terrorists when he and his family resisted attempts to kidnap him in November.

OneIndia News