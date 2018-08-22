  • search

J&K: SPO shot dead by militants in Shopian while coming out to offer Namaz

    Srinagar, Aug 22: A special police official (SPO) was shot dead by suspected militants after he came out of Eid prayers in a Kulgam village, police said. The deceased has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Ramzan Shah, the resident of Zangalpora who was coming out of Eidgah in Augam village when suspected militants shot him dead.

    Reports said that the cop was coming out from a local mosque after Eid prayers and was on way to home when the gunmen fired upon him at Awgam village.

    Shah, who was earlier working as a Special Police Officer (SPO) was recently promoted as constable.

    He had come home on leave few days back from Manigam where he was undergoing training.

    A police officer confirmed the incident and said that the constable was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

    So far, no militant outfit has staked the claim for the Eid day killing.

