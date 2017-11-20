J&K: Militant killed in Tral gunfight

A militant was killed in ongoing gunfight with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

The militant identified as Adil Chopan has been killed, said the officer, adding that the operation is going on.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Gujarbasti forest area of Tral based on information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

During the search operation, gunshots were heard, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering off an encounter.

A gun battle broke out as the security forces closed in on the position of the militants, the official said.

OneIndia News