J&K: Militant killed in Tral gunfight

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A militant was killed in ongoing gunfight with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

Image for representation only
Image for representation only

The militant  identified as Adil Chopan has been killed, said the officer, adding that the operation is going on.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Gujarbasti forest area of Tral based on information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

During the search operation, gunshots were heard, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering off an encounter.

A gun battle broke out as the security forces closed in on the position of the militants, the official said.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, militant

Story first published: Monday, November 20, 2017, 17:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...