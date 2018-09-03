  • search

J&K: Massive security operation underway in Pulwama district

    Srinagar, Sep 3: Cordon and search operation by Army, police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) underway in several villages of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

    Security forces commenced a massive search operation in around two dozen villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

    The operation began following reports regarding the presence of terrorists in the villages of Putrigam, Rohmu, Rajpora, Matrigam, Goosu, Frasipora and others.

    Also Read | J&K: As new hit-list is prepared, Army looks to clean them up by October

    This is not the first such operation in the south Kashmir area undertaken by the security forces.

    Earlier on Sunday, an encounter between security forces and terrorists was also launched in Laddi in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after a brief exchange of fire. The security forces had received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 12:43 [IST]
