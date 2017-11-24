J&K: LeT terrorist arrested in Kupwara district, says Army

Srinagar, Nov 24: Security forces today arrested a Pakistani militant belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army official said.

"A Pakistani LeT terrorist was arrested during a joint search operation by the Army and the police in Magam area," he said. The official said that the arrested militant, whose identity has not been disclosed, is being interrogated.

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the same area on Tuesday.

