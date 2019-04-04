  • search
    J&K: LeT militant arrested in Baramulla

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 4: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

    A cordon and search operation was launched in Zandpal and adjoining areas in Tangmarg area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    During the search, a person was spotted moving suspiciously in Zandpal. On being challenged, he tried to flee, the spokesperson said.

    [JeM terrorist linked to Pulwama attack mastermind arrested in Delhi]

    However, he was apprehended and a live grenade was recovered from his possession, he added.

    The apprehended person disclosed his name as Firdous Khan, a resident of Zandpal. He is an active militant of the LeT, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

    PTI

