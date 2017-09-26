J&K encounter: Infiltration bid foiled in Uri, 1 terrorist killed

One terrorist has been killed after the Indian army foiled an infiltration bid in general area Zorawar in Uri area of Kashmir on Tuesday. According to media reports, the Army also recovered one weapon.

The operation which was launched on Sunday was resumed on Tuesday morning following reports that more militants were hiding in the area. According to Army official the area of operation was expanded to ensure that no militant get away from the security forces' cordon.

Earlier on Monday, four Pakistani militants were killed in the gunbattle with security forces in Kalgai area of Uri.

On September 18 last year, four terrorists stormed Army brigade headquarters in Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

OneIndia News