Srinagar, Sep 15: Massive fire breaks out in Pamposh hotel building in Regal chowk area of Srinagar city on Saturday.

According to reports, the fire erupted on the top floors of Hotel Pamposh. The cause of fire could not be known immediately.

Firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the flames.The fire has been largely controlled, officials said, adding no one was injured or trapped inside the building.