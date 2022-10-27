YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    J&K: Army Jawans celebrate Bhai Dooj at Line of Control

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 27: The Jawans of the Indian Army's Durga Battalion on Thursday celebrated Bhai Doom with women and girls at the Line of Control in the Gulper sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

    During the celebrations, women applied tika on the forehead of the Army personnel. Army officials said that their sisters are at home and hence they cannot be with them. Our sisters of Poonch celebrated the festival with us.

    Jawans of Indian Armys Durga Battalion celebrate #BhaiDooj with women and girls at Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector in Poonch.
    Jawans of Indian Army's Durga Battalion celebrate #BhaiDooj with women and girls at Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector in Poonch. Image courtesy: ANI

    Bhai Dooj is a festival that symbolises the love of a brother and sister. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have a long and happy life by applying tika on the latter's forehead. Both the brother and sister exchange gifts on this occasion.

    President Murmu extends Bhai Dooj wishes, calls for respect and safety for womenPresident Murmu extends Bhai Dooj wishes, calls for respect and safety for women

    In some parts of the Bhai Dooj was celebrated yesterday while in others it is celebrated today.

    Hindu traditions say that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home and since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. people celebrate Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika.

    Comments

    More LINE OF CONTROL News  

    Read more about:

    line of control celebration jawans indian army women poonch jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X