J&K: Army Jawans celebrate Bhai Dooj at Line of Control

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Jawans of the Indian Army's Durga Battalion on Thursday celebrated Bhai Doom with women and girls at the Line of Control in the Gulper sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the celebrations, women applied tika on the forehead of the Army personnel. Army officials said that their sisters are at home and hence they cannot be with them. Our sisters of Poonch celebrated the festival with us.

J&K | Jawans of Indian Army's Durga Battalion celebrate #BhaiDooj with women and girls at Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector in Poonch. pic.twitter.com/qjrme6o5Cy — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

Bhai Dooj is a festival that symbolises the love of a brother and sister. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have a long and happy life by applying tika on the latter's forehead. Both the brother and sister exchange gifts on this occasion.

In some parts of the Bhai Dooj was celebrated yesterday while in others it is celebrated today.

Hindu traditions say that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home and since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. people celebrate Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 16:18 [IST]