J&K: Aadhaar authentication made compulsory for Amarnath Yatra

pti-PTI

Srinagar, Jun 13: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said pilgrims intending to undertake the Amarnath Yatra will have to furnish their Aadhaar card or submit to Aadhar authentication voluntarily.

"In pursuance to Rule 5 of the Aadhar Authentication for Good Governance (Social welfare, innovation, Knowledge) Rules 2020, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir with the prior approval of the Central government hereby notifies that pilgrims desirous of undertaking pilgrimage to the Shri Amarnathji shrine shall furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar or undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette," a notification issued by the General administration department reads.

The pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11. The Amarnath Shrine board is expecting a footfall of more than three lakh pilgrims this year.

Only 10,000 pilgrims will be allowed in a day on each route, excluding those travelling by helicopter.