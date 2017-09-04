J&K: Security forces gun down two Hizbul terrorists killed in Baramulla

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vikas

Two terrorists were killed in a gun battle with the security forces in Shangergund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday. The two terrorists killed belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen.

Two AK-47s and 1 INSAS Rifle were also recovered from the encounter site.

Earlier this morning it was reported that two terrorists were suspected to be trapped in Shangergund on Monday morning, following this a gun battle ensued.

The security forces had earlier cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched.

On Saturday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Saturday morning at the Tantrypora area of Kulgam.

On Friday, one policeman was killed and four injured after the terrorists attacked a bus ferrying security personnel in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk.

On August 20, a man was gunned down by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

On August 15, a police bunker at Tengpora bypass in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, was fired upon by the terrorists.

[J&K: One policeman killed, 4 injured after terrorists attack bus in Srinagar]

On August 13, two police personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a police search party in Bandipora's Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir.

OneIndia News