India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    J&K: 1 migrant worker killed, 2 others injured after terrorists hurl grenade in Pulwama

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Aug 04: A migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

    J&K: 1 migrant worker killed, 2 others injured after terrorists hurl grenade in Pulwama
    Militants had stepped up attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

    "Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in BaramullaJammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

    Militants had stepped up attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

    Comments

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir pulwama

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X