Its all Pak's dramebaazi, says Sarabjit's sister on Jadhav's meeting with family

A day after Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife met him in Pakistan, Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh who spent years in Pakistani jail on charges of being a spy and eventually died there, dubbed the entire exercise as 'dramebaazi' (a sham) by Islamabad.

Sarabjit was arrested August 30, 1990, near India-Pakistan border on charges of being a spy. He spent over two decades in Pakistani jails and finally died there in 2013 after being attacked by fellow inmates. His sister Dalbir Kaur relentlessly worked towards his release and visited Pakistan several times.

"The 'dramebaazi' they treated us with when we went to see Sarabjit was repeated, only difference was we met him in prison and they went to Foreign Ministry so that no one gets to know where Jadhav is," Kaur told news agency ANI.

Jadhav has been in the Pakistani jail since April 2016 over allegations of being an Indian spy. A day after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan, his mother and wife met with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today.

[Pak's blatant disregard for culture: 'Jadhav's wife had to remove mangalsutra before meeting']

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) lashed out at Paksitan for the the way Jadhav's wife and motehr were treated during the meeting. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, ""The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav's alleged activities. You would all agree that this exercise lacked any credibility...For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard."

