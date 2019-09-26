ITR filing last date extended to Oct 31

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 26: Income Tax Returns or ITR filing last date has been extended from September 30, 2019, to October 31, 2019.

There were demands to extend the due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) with tax audit reports for FY 18-19 (Assessment Year 19-20).

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of ITRs and Tax Audit Reports from 30th September to 31st October, in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited, ANI reported.

The due date for filing return with the Income Tax Department of India is 31 July every year. This is subject to change only if a directive to this effect is issued by the Income Tax Department or the Ministry of Finance