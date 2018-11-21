  • search

Italian with 22 live bullets held at Hyderabad airport

By Simran Kashyap
    Hyderabad, Nov 21: An Italian businessman with live bullets has been arrested at the Hyderabad airport today.

    Representational Image

    The accused has been identified as Nicole Sangermano, who is said to be in his 70s. He was scheduled to travel from Hyderabad to Dubai, but during the screening of his luggage, the security found 22 live and three used bullets.

    The accused is said to be a sports marketing businessman. He had arrived in Hyderabad to take part in the F1H2O racing event, which had been held at Vijayawada. Investigations are underway.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
