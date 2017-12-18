It will be between 'soft bogus Hindutva vs genuine hindutva' in 2019: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will comfortably win both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy said,''I put on record that 95+_ was predicted throughout to me by Nalapat and my daughter Suhasini. Foreigners: 80+_. Ram Mandir is the difference.''

''2019 will be perhaps soft bogus Hindutva + failing economy versus genuine hindutva and anti corruption,'' he further tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems set to form the governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - for the sixth time in the former and unseating the Congress in the latter.

As per trends, the BJP was leading in 107 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress was ahead in 71. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is now back in the lead against Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot West and so is Deputy CM Nitin Patel in Mehsana where the Jignesh Mewani factor is at play.

OneIndia News