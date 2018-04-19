It's terrible to even talk about it: Amitabh Bachchan on Kathua rape case

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of the Modi government's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, said the Unnao and Kathua rapes were "disgusting" and that it was terrible to even talk about it.

When asked about his reaction, the 75-year-old star said it was painful to even talk about it. "Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghin aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat. It's terrible to even talk about it. (I feel disgusted even talking about it.So, don't rake up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it," Bachchan told reporters.

The actor was speaking at the song launch of his upcoming film "102 Not Out", in which he stars along with Rishi Kapoor.

Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted angrily over the incidents and have demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases that have generated a massive outrage against the perpetrators.

Joining the growing chorus against the alleged rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, actor Alia Bhatt also said she is heartbroken and angry over the incident. Alia said it isn't only people from Bollywood who are upset but there is anger at a humanatarian level over the incident.

"I don't think only people in Bollywood are upset, I think all over the country people are upset, on a humanitarian level there is anger. It is a disgraceful, shameful and terrible thing that's happened," Alia told reporters.

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death. The incident has sparked massive, countrywide outrage among people.

