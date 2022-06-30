It's shocking: Sharad Pawar on BJP leadership picking Fadnavis to Shinde for CM post

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 30: NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed his "shock" over the BJP's central leadership picking Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde over its own Devendra Fadnavis for the post of Chief Minister post in Maharashtra.

    He said that Shinde himself might not have expected to be made the Maharashtra CM. "I don't think that the one who led MLAs to Assam had expected more than the post of Dy CM. But in BJP, as per order- be it from Delhi or Nagpur -CM post has been given to Eknath Shinde...The person who was CM & LoP has been asked to take oath as Dy CM. It's shocking," news agency ANI quoted Sharad Pawar as saying.

    Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.

    Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 21:48 [IST]
    X