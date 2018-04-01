It’s 'Jumla Divas' vs 'Pappu Divas' on Twitter today

On April fool's day, the twitter war between the Congress and the BJP added humour into the political campaign. The Congress used the April Fool's Day to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their alleged failures in creating jobs and rein in corruption as the party marked the occasion as 'Jumla Day'. However, the BJP countered it with tweets calling 'Pappu Divas' - a nickname some had coined to refer to Rahul Gandhi.

In a video produced in breaking news format and released on its official twitter handle, the Congress used puns as it sought to poke fun at the PM.

PM-MyGovt

An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00

Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/N5SPnQIlsY — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas, reads the tweet with which the party has attached the "breaking news" video.

One of the Congress tweets read: "It's not just #HappyJumlaDivas. Today also marks 46 days since the #ChhotaModi scam was exposed. PM Modi's silence tells us that "na khaunga, na khane dunga" was yet another jumla. #MaunModi".

It's not just #HappyJumlaDivas. Today also marks 46 days since the #ChhotaModi scam was exposed. PM Modi's silence tells us that "na khaunga, na khane dunga" was yet another jumla. #MaunModi pic.twitter.com/9xhGi0t5iK — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

The Congress targeted the government over soaring fuel prices, saying while diesel prices were at an all-time high, petrol rates were at a four-year high".

With Diesel prices at an ALL-time and Petrol prices at a 4-year high, we thought this was a rather cruel April Fool's day joke, PM Modi. Unfortunately, it is not, reads another tweet.

"Demonetisation has killed corruption, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have boosted Government's Swachh Bharat campaign by cleaning the Punjab National Bank,says the 70-second video, which runs with a voiceover in Hindi.

Diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have been accused of defrauding the Punjab national bank of crores of rupees.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, make no mistake, you are the undisputed king of bloopers and this is just the trailer. We trust you will always keep us entertained. pic.twitter.com/mp2ikWzIgN — BJP (@BJP4India) March 27, 2018

BJP hit back soon with a video made out of clips of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's speech bloopers. The tweet read: "Mr. Rahul Gandhi, make no mistake, you are the undisputed king of bloopers and this is just the trailer. We trust you will always keep us entertained."

