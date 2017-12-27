IT raids at Sasikala's aides continues

Income Tax officials have raided places belonging to VK Sasikala's relatives on Wednesday.

The development comes three days after the results of the RK Nagar byelection had been declared. Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran won the election as an independent candidate.

The officials have reportedly raided Midas Distilleries at Padappai near Chennai, Sai Group of Companies in Padappai, the Adyar residence of Karthikeyan (the son-in-law of Sasikala's relative Illavarasi), a college in Coimbatore and its treasurer's house.

According to reports, the IT raid is a follow-up of the raid which was conducted during November 9th.

From November 9 to 14, the IT department had conducted five days of raids at properties belonging to sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala and her family.

The jailed leader's nephew Vivek Jayaraman, who is the managing director of Jaya TV, was taken to the income tax office for questioning on Monday evening. He also controls Jazz Cinemas Pvt. Ltd.

The tax raids under 'Operation Clean Money' targeted shell firms belonging to 10 groups, including those run by members of Sasikala's family and associates.

During the searches in November, the department collected documents from various places and summoned the family members and others for questioning.

OneIndia News