It is now clear that PAAS were working as Congress agents: Rupani

The clash between Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders and the Congress workers in Surat has exposed that the Hardik Patel-led group were, in fact, working as Congress agents, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday.

The protests were triggered by the Congress's first list of candidates that accommodated just three PAAS names. PAAS and Congress workers clashed near the office of Praful Togadia. PAAS members alleged that they had been ignored in the distribution of tickets.

"PAAS leaders were working as agents of Congress, and now they have been totally exposed. They were earlier agitating not for the reservation, but to make Congress win in the upcoming election," Rupani told news agency ANI.

Although the Congress and PAAS reached an agreement on seat sharing, a late night development appeared to change the course of the agreement.

"The Congress announced tickets to PAAS members without consulting our core committee. We will register a strong protest by attacking Congress offices," said Dinesh Bambhania, co-convener of PAAS.

PAAS had earlier agreed to contest five seats. The first list declared by Congress on Sunday night included two PAAS leaders - Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji in Rajkot and Amit Thummar from Junagadh.

OneIndia News