    It is not about Priyanka, security across India is compromised: Robert Vadra

    New Delhi, Dec 03: A day after reports of a massive breach in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's security, Robert Vadra on Tuesday targeted the government over failure to safeguard the citizens, especially the women of the country.

    "It is not about the security for Priyanka, my daughter and son or me or the Gandhi family. It's about keeping our citizens especially the women of our country safe and feeling secure," Vadra said in a Facebook post.

    Robert Vadra
    Strangers barged in Priyanka Gandhi's home. Image: Robert Vadra

    "Girls are being molested/raped. What society are we creating? Security of every citizen is the government's responsibility. If we are not safe in our own country, our homes, not safe on roads, not safe in the day or not at night, where and when are we safe?" Vadra added.

    A security breach was reported at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies.

    After losing SPG cover, security breach at Priyanka's home last week, matter taken up with CRPF

    This comes days after the Centre replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with ''Z-plus'' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force.

    Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.

