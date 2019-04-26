IT dept should raid even my house if there's suspicion: Modi

Bhopal, Apr 26: Asserting that the law is equal for all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there should be Income Tax raids at his house too if there was a suspicion.

Speaking at a rally in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, Pm modi was referring to raids at the homes of chief minister Kamal Nath's aides.

"They ask why are raids being conducted at the Congress leaders' homes. They say 'we are Congress leaders, why are we being raided?' The law is the same for everyone," he said.

"If Modi makes mistakes, there should be income tax raids at Modi's house too. The law is equal for all," he said.

Furthermore, Modi came down heavily on Kamal Nath led government in Madhya Pradesh and said the Congress is supplying lesser electricity than previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state.

"Congress had promised to reduce electricity bills & found a solution to do so by reducing electricity supply in your homes. Congress govt here is running on the formula of supplying lesser electricity than previous Shivraj government. Is this not betrayal," he added.