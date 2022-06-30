Isro PSLV-C53 mission successfully injects DS-EO and 2 other satellites into orbit

Venus mission: India plans to launch orbiter mission — Shukrayaan in 2024; Check out 'launch window' date here

Sriharikota (AP), Jun 30: ISRO's PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, injects DS-EO and 2 other satellites into orbit. It had lifted off from the spaceport on Thursday.

This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

This is the 55th mission of PSLV.