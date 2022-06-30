YouTube
    ISRO's PSLV-C53 mission successfully injects DS-EO and 2 other satellites into orbit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sriharikota (AP), Jun 30: ISRO's PSLV C-53, carrying three commercial satellites from Singapore, injects DS-EO and 2 other satellites into orbit. It had lifted off from the spaceport on Thursday.

    Isro PSLV-C53 mission successfully injects DS-EO and 2 other satellites into orbit
    PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission (Image Courtesy: ISRO)

    This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

    The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

    This is the 55th mission of PSLV.

