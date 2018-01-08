ISRO postpones its 31-satellites launch to Jan 12

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which was supposed to launch 31 satellites in a single mission onboard PSLV on January 10, has now postponed it to January 12, said reports. The mission's main payload would be India's Cartosat-2 series earth observation satellite.

The mission would be a combination of 28 nanosatellites from foreign countries, including Finland and the US, one micro and nanosatellite from India along with one Cartosat satellite.

File photo of a launch by ISRO
File photo of a launch by ISRO

ISRO's Public Relations Director Devi Prasad Karnik said that the January 10 was just a tentative date announced earlier, adding that there has been no "delay" in the launch, reported IANS.

On August 31, India's mission to launch its backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H on board PSLV-C39 ended in a failure after a technical fault on the final leg following a perfect launch. ISRO then said the heat shield did not separate on the final leg of the launch sequence and, as a result, IRNSS-1H got stuck in the fourth stage of the rocket.

According to ISRO, Cartosat-2 series satellite launch is a follow-on mission with the primary objective of providing high-resolution scene-specific spot imageries. It carries Panchromatic and Multi-spectral cameras operating in Time Delay Integration mode and is capable of delivering high-resolution data. This would be the third satellite in the Cartosat-2 series.

In February 2017, PSLV-C37 launched the first Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 103 co-passenger satellites in a single flight. In June, India's workhorse launch vehicle launched the second one along with 30 co-passenger satellites -- the 39th consecutively successful mission of PSLV.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

isro, pslv, sriharikota

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.