ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 on GSLV MKII in March 2018

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set a launch Chandrayaan 2 in March 2018, a decade after Chandrayaan 1 was launched.

Chandrayaan 2 would be launched on a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark 2 (GSLV Mk 2) that will blast off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Weighing 3,250kg, Chandrayaan (moon vehicle) 2 would have an orbiter, lander and rover and is expected that Chandryan-2 may cost higher than its predecessor Chandryan-1.

Earlier, ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar had indicated a rough time frame for the Chandrayaan 2 mission, by saying "We are targeting first quarter of 2018 for the launch".

ISRO will launch a rocket on 28 December that will have not one, but two missions to the Moon. It can be recalled that Chandrayaan 1 was launched on October 22, 2008, and included a probe, impactor and orbiter. Its moon impact probe crash-landed on the lunar surface on November 14, 2008.

