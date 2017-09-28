ISRO Clerk, Assistant Recrutiment 2017 exam call letters released

The call letters for the ISRO Clerk, Assistant Recruitment 2017 exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Call letters have been sent to the registered candidates by email. For those candidates who had opted for Delhi as the exam city, ISRO has released an important notification which states that, 'due to large number of applications received for New Delhi centre, some candidates will be allocated to the new examination centres. Efforts are being made to accommodate them to the nearest city/ place (Bhopal/ Lucknow/ Chandigarh) as far as possible.

The exam will comprise of objective as well as descriptive type questions. While objective questions will come from general knowledge topic including general intelligence, reasoning ability, general awareness' general English/ grammar, arithmetic and computer literacy.

OneIndia News