Israel Embassy blast: The NIA is looking for these men, watch CCTV footage

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: The National Investigation Agency which is probing the Israel Embassy blast case has released crucial CCTV footage in a bid to nab the accused persons who are absconding.

In a note the NIA said that it is seeking information to help identify the two suspects seen in the footage. Any information leading to the identification and arrest of these individuals will be rewarded with cash of Rs 10,00,000 each.

In February, the Ministry of Home Affairs had handed over the probe to the NIA. The probe was handed over considering the international ramifications involved in this case.

While several leads have emerged from the investigation into the low intensity blast that took place outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, there are more pointers towards an Iran angle.

While there is nothing conclusive as yet owing to the false flags, officials in New Delhi tell OneIndia that the probe into the Iran angle is on and some of the leads are pretty strong.

There is also a very strong possibility that the blast could be linked to the one that took place on February 13 2012. We are not ruling out any possibility, the official cited above also said.

Investigators are also looking at the role of a group called the Jaish-ul-Hind. A person by the name Vikar had claimed responsibility for the blast on a Telegram group in the ISIS forum that is linked to the Qayam Foundation.

The internet protocol address has been traced to Herat in Afghanistan. However this angle needs to be thoroughly probed as it could be a false flag, officials say. The message posted by Vikar has been forwarded on many groups, but it could be a way of misleading the investigators, officials further pointed out.

After observing the CCTV footage, the police found that the two suspects were getting off a cab moments before the blast. The cab driver has been identified and was questioned by the Delhi Police.

(If you see someone you recognise submit tip at do.nia@gov.in, info.nia@gov.in, 011- 24368800, 9654447345)