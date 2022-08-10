Islamic State operatives planning to target RSS leader, carry out blast on I-Day arrested in UP

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that a 25 year old man from Azamgarh was arrested. The ATS said that he was part of the Islamic State and was planning to carry out a blast during Independence Day.

The ATS also said that he was in the process of targeting RSS members. Sabahuddin Azmi, a resident of Mubaraknagar area of Azamgarh worked as an electrician.

The ATS also recovered a pistol, material to prepare IED such as PVC wire, Chinese nails and witter cutters from him. "During our initial probe, it has come to light that Sabahuddin was in touch with IS recruiter Abu Umar, who was giving him (Sabahuddin) training to prepare hand grenades, bombs and IEDs through social media. They were also allegedly planning to build a mujahideen organisation to establish an Islamic state in India. Their aim was to establish Islamic rule and introduce Shariah law in the country," the ATS said.

A press note from the ATS also said, 'we found evidence that Sabahuddin was linked to Telegram channel, AL-SAQR media, which is used by the IS to brainwash Muslim youth for terror and jihad," the ATS said in a press note. "During questioning, Sabahuddin said that he came in contact with one Bilal through Facebook and they used to talk about jihad and alleged atrocities being done on Kashmiri mujahideen. Bilal gave Sabahuddin the telephone number of IS member Musa alias Khatab Kashmiri. Sabahuddin then started speaking with Musa and they started planning to take revenge. Musa gave Sabahuddin the telephone number of another IS member, Abu Bakar Al Shami, who is settled in Syria."

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 11:44 [IST]