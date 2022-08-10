India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Political Crisis Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Islamic State operatives planning to target RSS leader, carry out blast on I-Day arrested in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that a 25 year old man from Azamgarh was arrested. The ATS said that he was part of the Islamic State and was planning to carry out a blast during Independence Day.

    The ATS also said that he was in the process of targeting RSS members. Sabahuddin Azmi, a resident of Mubaraknagar area of Azamgarh worked as an electrician.

    Islamic State operatives planning to target RSS leader, carry out blast on I-Day arrested in UP

    The ATS also recovered a pistol, material to prepare IED such as PVC wire, Chinese nails and witter cutters from him. "During our initial probe, it has come to light that Sabahuddin was in touch with IS recruiter Abu Umar, who was giving him (Sabahuddin) training to prepare hand grenades, bombs and IEDs through social media. They were also allegedly planning to build a mujahideen organisation to establish an Islamic state in India. Their aim was to establish Islamic rule and introduce Shariah law in the country," the ATS said.

    Politician Shrikant Tyagi, who abused woman at Noida society, arrested from MeerutPolitician Shrikant Tyagi, who abused woman at Noida society, arrested from Meerut

    A press note from the ATS also said, 'we found evidence that Sabahuddin was linked to Telegram channel, AL-SAQR media, which is used by the IS to brainwash Muslim youth for terror and jihad," the ATS said in a press note. "During questioning, Sabahuddin said that he came in contact with one Bilal through Facebook and they used to talk about jihad and alleged atrocities being done on Kashmiri mujahideen. Bilal gave Sabahuddin the telephone number of IS member Musa alias Khatab Kashmiri. Sabahuddin then started speaking with Musa and they started planning to take revenge. Musa gave Sabahuddin the telephone number of another IS member, Abu Bakar Al Shami, who is settled in Syria."

    Comments

    More ANTI TERRORISM SQUAD News  

    Read more about:

    anti terrorism squad arrested azamgarh target blast independence day

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X