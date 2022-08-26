Islamic State, IAMC, Muslim Brotherhood: The international network hurting India

Groups such as a IAMC and Muslim Brotherhood run a propaganda campaign against India. These groups through their sponsored journalists, NGOs and activists make it a point to comment on every issue in India and make it seem as this is the voice of the nation.

New Delhi, Aug 26: The recent arrest of a suicide bomber of the Islamic State in Russia only goes on to show how strong is the international network to harm India. While the Islamic State has grown largely in India in terms of propaganda and ideology, there is an equally large network outside the country which is constantly looking to damage and hurt India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the primary target. In Punjab there was a massive security breach. The breach happened in a state where the Khalistan movement is once again gaining steam.

Following the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the killers posted a video in which they threatened that they would next go for the neck of the Prime Minister.

Following the arrest made in Russia, it came to light that he was on his way to India. While who he was aiming at targeting is unclear, the Russian investigators said that he was targeting a top leader.

While this is one part of the issue, India is also facing a threat from the Muslim Brotherhood and the extremely notorious Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC). Only in June did the IAMC dole out cash rewards to some Indian journalists who often drum up an anti-India rhetoric.

To be sure, the IAMC, an Indian-American Muslim body, had on June 23rd praised Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives that condemns India for the alleged human rights violation of minorities, in particular the Muslims. The IAMC commended Omar whose resolution is unlikely to see the light of the day given the vindictive approach being adopted by her and the fact that she has openly sided with Pakistani officials on the issue of India.

The founder of the IAMC, Sheik Ubaid and member Malik Mujahid have been heads of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) which is the US front of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan.

DisinfoLabs has said that ICNA has established links with groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The IAMC has in the past too spread fake news against India and has been slapped with the stringent provisions of the UAPA in 2021.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that groups such as a IAMC and Muslim Brotherhood have for long run a propaganda campaign against India. These groups through their sponsored journalists, NGOs and activists make it a point to comment on every issue in India and make it seem as this is the voice of the nation.

The official cited above also said that if one looks at these incidents, it is clear that an international network is working full time to hurt our country. They want to keep the pressure up from all quarters. While the Islamic State is on overdrive mode both through its India and international networks, the IAMC and Muslim Brotherhood drum up an anti-India campaign on the diplomatic side.

Friday, August 26, 2022, 11:16 [IST]