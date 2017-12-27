ISIS makes another call to carry attacks in Kashmir Valley

The Kashmir unit of the Islamic State has released a video asking its fighters to carry out terror strikes in the Valley. The 14 minute video in Urdu calls on Muslims in the Valley to pledge their allegiance to the ISIS.

The fighter in the video, Abu al Bara al-Kashmiri is seated in front of a flag bearing the words 'Kashmir Province.'

SITE Intelligence Group reported that in the video al Bara is heard calling on fighters and Muslims in the Valley to establish a Caliphate. In the video there are men shown marching with the flag of the ISIS.

Recently a pro-ISIS group had said, "we invite soldiers of Ansaar Gazwat-ul-Hind and their Ameer Zakir Musa to join the caravan of the Caliphate respond to the call of time... don't listen to the blames of the blamers."

OneIndia News