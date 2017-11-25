ISIS in Kashmir: Let us face it, the ideology is right out there

Mugees Ahmad Mir- the name made headlines recently after the Islamic State claimed that he was their man in Kashmir. Mugees was killed in an encounter with the security agencies at Zakura in the outskirts of Srinagar earlier this month. A police sub-inspector, Imran Ahmad Tak was also killed in the incident.

The presence of the Islamic State in the Kashmir Valley has been denied by the government. However, the sequence of events leading up to the death of Mugees and the subsequent funeral only goes on to show that the ideology of the dreaded ISIS is a reality.

Mugees was dressed in a black t-shirt with the Islamic verses that are used by the ISIS on their flags. His wish was to be buried with the ISIS flag and the family members obliged.

There is everything that suggests that Mugees was driven towards the ISIS. The literature at his home, his t-shirt, and ideology all showed his inclination towards the terror group.

Following his death, two terror groups claimed that Mugees was their man. The ISIS was the first to stake the claim and this was followed by the Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen which was formed in Kashmir in the early 90s. The TuM said that Mugees was their district commander in Pulwama.

Intelligence Bureau officials who have been analysing the information say that they suspect that the ISIS has been using the TuM in the Valley. The TuM which was a strong group in the 90s faded out over a period of time. They are seeking revival and this they may be doing by using the ideology of the Islamic State.

The ISIS bogey has been raised several times in the Valley. Flags have been waved, literature has been found in several places. Moreover, the ISIS when launched had spoken about its India plans while including both Kashmir and Gujarat on its map.

OneIndia News