ISI wants to instil terror in minds of non-Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 19: A lesser known group called as the United Liberation Front claimed responsibility of the recent killings of non-Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week OneIndia had reported that the ISI backed terrorists had prepared a list of non-Muslims in J&K. A hit list of 150 non-Muslims and non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir and been prepared, sources said.

There are multiple agencies now on the ground tracking down these faceless terrorists who have unleashed a reign of terror in the Valley. The NIA too has conducted multiple raids to track down these elements who are out on the loose.

The ISI had held a meeting to discuss this new wave of killings. A list had been prepared of random people who had to be targeted the report further added. The list comprised media personnel who write pro-India articles, police personnel and Kashmiri Pandits.

The NIA has over the past week conducted several raids in Jammu and Kashmir. Scores of terror sympathisers have been detained. The raids that were conducted at Chattabal, Chanapora and Solina are aimed at cracking down on the Overground Workers of terror groups. While The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the killings, the NIA is also looking into the roles of the operatives part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr.

The NIA in an official statement said that it had conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with the J&K terrorism conspiracy case. The case pertains to the conspiracy of conducting violent terror acts in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and their affiliates Al-Badr, The Resistance Front, People Against Fascist Forces, Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind etc.

It is clear that they want to create panic and want every non-local out of Jammu and Kashmir. While several operations have been launched to weed out these faceless terrorists who wield pistols, it may still take time before this horror wave comes to an end. Firstly the groups have be identified and profiled. Their modules need to be busted and the source of funding tracked, said another official.

The security forces are working overtime to stop the spread of these killings. Multiple counter terror operations have been launched so far and the police have killed 13 terrorists since the assassination of civilians began in the Valley The police said that the 13 terrorists were killed in 9 encounters. The police said on Saturday that following the killing of civilians, 3 out of the 5 terrorists of Srinagar city were killed in less than 24 hours.