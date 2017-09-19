ISI spy arrested for blackmailing lady Colonel

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an ISI operative for allegedly blackmailing a lady Colonel. The spy has been identified as Mohammad Parvez.

Delhi police sources tell OneIndia that Parvez had blackmailed the lady Colonel by threatening to share her morphed pictures on the social media.

Investigations showed that he started blackmailing her after she refused to share crucial information on defence with him.

The officer then lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested Parvez from Chandini Mahal in Delhi.

OneIndia News