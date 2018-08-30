Is uncertainty on Lok Sabha polls indecisiveness or strategy?

New Delhi, Aug 30: Is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) playing tricks with the opposition political parties by leaving them confused over conducting next general elections. The BJP is constantly trying to put across its view that it wants to hold simultaneous elections in the country however the Election Commission of India ruled that conducting simultaneous polls would require changes in the law.

The BJP has also been also giving the message that it might conduct elections in several states at least BJP-ruled states with the general elections in 2019. But after the yesterday's meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and deputy chief ministers of NDA government in the state, message was sent across that the BJP must go in elections mode.

Sources said that the BJP leadership had asked the CMs to come up with all the relevant data about the implementation of central schemes. They have provided all such data as they have to fill up a form in which every detail was supposed to be furnished. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took stock of the situation in the meeting.

Sources said that the BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers have been asked to implement the rest of the assigned work by the Central leadership as soon as possible but not later than February 2019. They have been given this deadline by what time which scheme should be completed. Meanwhile, the debate on 'One Nation, One Poll' is continuing. But the Opposition appears to be entangled in the feasibility and tenability of the elections being conducted together.

The BJP is completely ready to contest Lok Sabha elections in April when they are due as the message was emanating from the BJP headquarters after the crucial meeting of the party. The BJP also does not want to burn its finger as the past experience suggests that when India Shining campaign was in full swing in the country and the BJP was expecting a bigger mandate. So it considers a bad omen so it might not prepone elections, but speculation.