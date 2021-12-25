Is PM Modi hiding something from the people on Omicron? Kharge on his latest address to nation

Is PM Modi hiding something from the people on Omicron? Kharge on latest address to nation

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 25: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his latest address to the nation indicating that his announcements have been "disastrous to the people" and accused the PM of throwing Covid-19 cautions to the wind during elections.

He said, "Each time PM Modi has addressed the nation, it has been disastrous for the people. While he cautions people on festivities, he throws caution to the winds when elections are around the corner." Raising doubts over PM Modi's latest address on Omicron and announcement on vaccination coverage to children between 12-19, Kharge added, "Is PM hiding something from the people on Omicron?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will begin from January 3. "Realising the seriousness of Covid-19, today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India. More than 90% eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine. Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards," he said in his address.

He also said that rollout of nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA COVID vaccine will start soon in our country.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah welcomed the Centre's latest announcement as he tweeted, "Vaccines for children 15-18 age group to start from 3rd Jan '22, frontline workers & people aged 60+ with co-morbidities will be given a booster/precautionary dose from 10th Jan. The decision comes not a moment too soon. #vaccine #BoosterJab #PrecautionaryDose

He added, "Now all that remains is for the government to ensure adequate supply of vaccines. Also a greater choice of vaccines beyond the two already available will go a long way to helping with the booster rollout."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement stating that the decision will help curb the spread of coronavirus and the provision of booster dose will help senior citizens with co-morbidities too.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had written to the Union Health Ministry on December 7 seeking vaccination of children and provision of booster doses, the chief minister said. The need for booster doses was discussed in the recent state cabinet meeting as well, Thackeray added. Modi, in a televised address to the nation, announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers begin from January 10. Precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10, he said. PTI