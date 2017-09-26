Is Mukul Roy BJP bound?

Talk of Mukul Roy joining the BJP has surfaced yet again. Around two years back when the heat in the Saradha scam was high, there was talk that Roy would spill the beans on his colleagues in the Trinamool Congress and then join the BJP.

Considering to be a genius when it came to getting work done, Roy's entry into the saffron party may benefit it in the forthcoming elections. The rumour mill is abuzz that Mukul Roy, senior TMC leader had spoken with senior BJP leaders in the past couple of days.

The BJP has however denied that Roy had sent them any feelers to join the party. Some say Roy did try and get in touch with the senior BJP leaders, but the meeting did not happen.

For the BJP, the only problem would be that Roy's name had surfaced in the Saradha scam. The BJP has gone to town with this case and hence any association direct of indirect at this juncture may not go down too well.

A couple of months back, one BJP leader had told OneIndia, " If people from the TMC want to join the party, we welcome that, but no leader with a Saradha taint will be taken into the party. We have told our West Bengal unit to be extremely cautious on that front the leader also informed.

OneIndia News