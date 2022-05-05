YouTube
    Is Moon drawing water from Earth? Here is what a new study says

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 05: A new study led by the students of University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute has hinted that water on the Moon could be a result of hydrogen and oxygen ions escaping from Earth's upper atmosphere and combing on the moon.

    Led by Gunther Kletetschka the research adds to a pool os studies underway to identify the source of water at the Moon's north and south poles. "As NASA's Artemis team plans to build a base camp on the moon's south pole, the water ions that originated many eons ago on Earth can be used in the astronauts' life support system," Kletetschka said.

    A majority of the lunar water is generally believed to have been deposited by asteroids and comets that collided with the moon. Most was during a period known as the Late Heavy Bombardment. In that period, about 3.5 billion years ago when the solar system was about 1 billion years old, it is argued that the early inner planets and Earth's moon sustained unusually heavy impact from asteroids, the study said,

    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
    X