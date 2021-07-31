YouTube
    Is it a car or a train? 'Munchkin cat' video has the internet overjoyed

    No doubt, cute and funny videos involving animals, especially the cats are a hit on social media. Now, an adorable video of sweet antics by Munchkin Cat has the internet overjoyed.

    "It's a car! It's a train! It's Batman the Munchkin Cat," captioned a video shared by the Instagram.

    Is it a car or a train? ‘Munchkin cat’ video has the internet overjoyed

    The cat is "a playful and mischievous kitty who is in the driver's seat heading into the weekend," it added.

    The video was originally shared on the feline's Insta page @batman_the_munchkin_cat.

    The adorable cat is garnering attention on social media with more than 4.8 lakh likes and the numbers counting.

    Changing tune: Video of monkey occupying principal’s chair goes viralChanging tune: Video of monkey occupying principal’s chair goes viral

    "Beautiful," wrote an Instagram user. "Hilarious," commented another. "Perfect," expressed a third.

    Recently, in another viral video, a cat was seen perched up close to the television watching Tokyo Olympics event with such curiosity. With full of excitement, the cat puts its paw on the screen when the gymnast is effortlessly twirling around the pole, in a bid to 'push' him further.

    The feline head also moves along with all the synchronized movement.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 13:31 [IST]
