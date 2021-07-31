Is it a car or a train? ‘Munchkin cat’ video has the internet overjoyed

Check this intriguing layer where internal rotation profile of Sun changes theoretically

oi-Deepika S

No doubt, cute and funny videos involving animals, especially the cats are a hit on social media. Now, an adorable video of sweet antics by Munchkin Cat has the internet overjoyed.

"It's a car! It's a train! It's Batman the Munchkin Cat," captioned a video shared by the Instagram.

The cat is "a playful and mischievous kitty who is in the driver's seat heading into the weekend," it added.

The video was originally shared on the feline's Insta page @batman_the_munchkin_cat.

The adorable cat is garnering attention on social media with more than 4.8 lakh likes and the numbers counting.

"Beautiful," wrote an Instagram user. "Hilarious," commented another. "Perfect," expressed a third.

Recently, in another viral video, a cat was seen perched up close to the television watching Tokyo Olympics event with such curiosity. With full of excitement, the cat puts its paw on the screen when the gymnast is effortlessly twirling around the pole, in a bid to 'push' him further.

The feline head also moves along with all the synchronized movement.

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 13:31 [IST]