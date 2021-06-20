Is French kissing safe? Four infectious diseases you can get, details here

New Delhi, June 20: One of the most universal signs of affection, is kissing which is the symbol of love and care.Kissing is also a very important part of an intimate relationship that one shares with their partner.

However, it's easy to exchange infectious organisms during a kiss through your saliva, an issue that's getting new attention thanks to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, What happens when you're exposed to someone else's saliva?

Since, mouth can serve as a transmission route for germs it can often transfer illness. They can find their way from your mouth into your throat and lungs.

Here are a few other potential infections you can get from kissing:

Influenza

Influenza is spread from person to person, usually via droplets made when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk. People can infect others with the flu virus one day before they have symptoms and up seven days after becoming sick.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue. Most people recover on their own in less than two weeks. The flu is a highly seasonal disease that can often be prevented by getting an annual flu vaccine.



Herpes

Oral herpes is most commonly referred to as "cold sores" or "fever blisters." It's transmitted through direct contact between an infected area and broken skin or a mucous membrane. More than 50 percent of the U.S. adult population has oral herpes, but symptoms aren't always visible.

Unfortunately, once you contract the virus, it stays with you forever. Additionally, oral herpes, caused by the herpes simplex type 1 strain, can cause genital herpes. Experts estimate that over 20 percent of new genital herpes cases are caused by herpes simplex type 1 transmitted through oral sex.

Syphilis

Syphilis is a highly infectious condition, and one of its hallmarks is the development of sores in the mouth. Syphilis, a bacterial infection, isn't typically transmitted by kissing. It's more commonly spread through oral, anal, or genital sex.

Syphilis is easily cured with antibiotic medicine, but it can cause permanent damage if you don't get treated.



Bacterial meningitis

People spread meningococcal bacteria to other people by sharing respiratory and throat secretions (saliva or spit). Generally, it takes close (for example, coughing or kissing) or lengthy contact to spread these bacteria. Fortunately, they are not as contagious as germs that cause the common cold or the flu.