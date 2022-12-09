IPS officer Amit Lodha suspended for signing contract for Netflix series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: Bihar IPS officer, Amit Lodha who rose to prominence following the release of the web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,' was suspended following a case being registered against him on charges of corruption. The complaint accused him of entering a commercial agreement with Netflix while being in a government post.

The official statement read that Lodha is accused of using his position for financial gains by signing an agreement with a streaming platform for making a deal with the production house Friday Storytellers while he is in the position of an IPS officer.

The statement also added that during investigation by the department, the allegations of corruption against Lodha were found to be true. Based on this a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under sections 120B and 168 of the Indian Penal Code along with serious of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation will be carried out by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the statement also read.

The series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,' is about the tussle between the men on both sides of the law. One is a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Officer., Amit Lodha.

Story first published: Friday, December 9, 2022, 10:55 [IST]