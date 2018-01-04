INX media PMLA case: SC to hear Karti Chidambaram's plea to travel abroad again on Jan 8

The Supreme Court on January 8 will hear the plea filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel abroad again. Karti is an accused in the alleged INX media case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Karti Chidambaram, for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe in the INX Media case.

The central probe agency had registered a case against Karti, the son of former finance minister P.Chidambaram, and others in May last year.

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR (first information report ), against the accused named in the CBI complaint including Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

The ECIR was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They said the ED will probe the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated in this case.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)