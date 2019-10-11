  • search
    INX Media Case: ED moves Delhi court seeking production warrant of Chidambaram

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, has moved the Special CBI Court seeking production warrant of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

    The agency has stated that the interrogation of the former Union Minister needs to be conducted on shell companies and foreign bank accounts.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in the CBI case of INX media. His custody had been extended until October 17 in the INX Media case by a Delhi Court on October 3.

    Chidambaram who is lodged in the Tihar jail is seeking bail in the INX Media case. His bail was rejected by the Delhi High Court. The court had said that he could influence the witness

    Aircel-Maxis: ED moves Delhi HC challenging ACB granted to Chidambaram, son Karti

    He was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence on August 21 and has been in judicial custody since October 3.

