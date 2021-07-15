Into the deep: Ahmedabad’s Science City gets a boost! Nature Park, Aquatic, Robotic Galleries and more!

Science City



Gujarat Science City, located in Hebatpur, Ahmedabad, is a part of Gujarat government's initiative to draw more students towards education in science.

The center hosts an IMAX 3D theatre, an energy park, a hall of science, Planet Earth, an amphitheatre, Life Science Park and dancing musical fountains among others.

The center also provides housing for students preparing for science exams.

Humanoid robot at the entrance

Constructed at a cost of Rs 127 crore, the three-storied robotic gallery will have 79 types of robots. Spread over 11,000 square metres, the gallery will have, at the entrance, a humanoid robot that will interact with the people.

Science City gets a boost

Located off the Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway, Science City is an ambitious initiative of the government of Gujarat to trigger an inquiry of science in the mind of a common citizen with the aid of entertainment and experiential knowledge.

Covering an area of more than 107 hectares, the idea is to create imaginative exhibits, virtual reality activity corners, and live demonstrations in an easily understandable manner.

Robot café

The robotic gallery will also feature history of the robots and showcase how robots are being used by DRDO and other agencies.



A unique feature of the gallery is a café in which a robot "chef" will prepare food that a robot "waiter" will serve to the customers.

Science City now houses nature park, robotic and aquatic galleries

All eyes will be on the new attractions at Ahmedabad's Science City- a robotic gallery, aquatic gallery and a nature park -which will be inaugurated by the prime minister.

Aquatic gallery with 68 tanks, 28-meter shark tunnel

The aquatic gallery, built at a cost of Rs 260 crore in the Science City, is India's largest aquarium having 68 large tanks to display marine life from across the world, including reef sharks, alligator gar, Koi and black pacu fish among others.

In all, the aquarium has around 11,600 fishes and marine animals of 188 different species. The gallery also has a 28-meter-long underwater walkway tunnel for watching the marine species.

Nature park

The nature park, built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, is spread across 20 acres and has life-size statues of animals, said a state government release. The park has many beautiful features like fog garden, chess garden, selfie points, sculpture park and open labyrinth (maze). It includes an interesting labyrinth designed for children.