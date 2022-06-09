Interpol issues Red Corner notice against Goldy Brar

New Delhi, Jun 9: The Interpol has issued a Red-Corner Notice against gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, on Thursday.

A senior CBI official has told news agency ANI that after the issuance of RCN, the process to enable his extradition to India will begin. "The RCN has been issued. The CBI liaison officer will coordinate with Interpol and a proposal will be moved through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for extradition," he said.

Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed that on May 19, 2022, ten days before the murder of Moosewala, it had already sent the proposal to the CBI to issue a Red-Corner notice against Goldy Brar. However, the CBI issued clarification on reports over the Red Corner Notice (RCN) request against Goldy Brar.

"As per media reports, it was mentioned that Punjab police had forwarded a proposal on 19th May to CBI, for issuance of Red Notice (RCN) from INTERPOL in the name of Goldy Brar, to pave way for his Extradition. It is stated that the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, New Delhi coordinates the requests of sister law enforcement agencies for informal coordination through INTERPOL including requests for issuance of colour coded notices.

IPCU, CBI checks the requests for eligibility as per Rules of Processing Data of INTERPOL so that the request is complete and the notices are issued early. The final issuance of notices is done by INTERPOL (HQ), Lyon (France) in line with Rules for Processing of Data," the central agency said in a statement.

The CBI stated that in the present matter, the proposal for issuance of Red Notice (RCN) against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy was received on 30-05-2022 at 12:25 PM from Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through e-mail. In the e-mail dated 30-05-2022, a copy of letter dated 19-05-2022 was attached. Also a hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab police in IPCU, CBI, New Delhi on 30-05-2022. After processing for confirmation of pre-requisite requirements, the Red Notice proposal was forwarded expeditiously to INTERPOL (Headquarters), Lyon on 02-06-2022.

"As per above proposal of Punjab Police, request for issuance of Red Notice (RCN) relates to two cases of Punjab Police during the year 2020 & 2021 vide FIR No.409 dated 12-11-2020 and other FIR No.44 dated 18-02-2021, both FIRs are of Police Station City Faridkot, Faridkot District (Punjab). Even this request was received in IPCU CBI on 30th May 2022, whereas as per information in public domain, murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala took place on 29th May 2022," the statement from the CBI added.

The agency said that the request for issuance of Red Notice against Harwinder Singh Rinda has already been sent to INTERPOL (HQ) Lyon.

It is further clarified that INTERPOL channels are used for informal international police to police cooperation and a Red Notice is neither mandatory nor a pre-requisite for sending Extradition request more so when the location of subject is known. CBI has been assisting all Law Enforcement Agencies in the matter of international cooperation and committed to assist in the best possible manner through various international channels, the statement added.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 23:33 [IST]