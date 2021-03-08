International Women's Day: Women to take centre stage at farmers’ protest sites at Delhi’s borders

International Women's Day: PM Modi buys products to celebrate women enterprise, creativity

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 08: On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a shopping spree and purchased textiles and paintings from states like Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal.

Women are playing a leading role in India''s quest to become ''aatmanirbhar'', he tweeted, urging people to commit themselves to encouraging entrepreneurship among women.

Sharing details of the products he bought, Modi noted that the exquisite hand embroidered shawl made by artisans of the Toda tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful and added that he bought one. This product is marketed by Tribes India, he said.

He also bought a handcrafted Gond Paper Painting and said art by tribal communities is spectacular and the painting merges colours and creativity.

The prime minister bought a traditional Naga shawl, and said India is proud of the Naga culture which is synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity.

"Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India''s rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of citizens," he said.

Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India’s rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of our citizens. #NariShakti https://t.co/iKv0tIYIq3 pic.twitter.com/806mUC9rJK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

"I am surely going to use this handmade Jute file folder from West Bengal. Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister said that people have seen him wear a Gamusa very often and added that it is extremely comfortable.

He said that he bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block.

"I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our Nari Shakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products," he added.

Modi used the hashtag of "Nari Shakti" (woman power) in his tweets.

Earlier, he had greeted women on the International Women''s Day, saying India takes pride in their many accomplishments.

"It is our government''s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," he said.

Last year too, the prime minister took an innovative approach to mark the day as he had handed over his social media accounts to women who inspire to share their stories, messages, life and work .

Muthoot Finance shares drop as chairman falls to death | Oneindia News

The prime minister has often highlighted his government''s schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening of bank accounts, building toilets, to underscore that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes.