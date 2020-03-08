International Women’s Day 2020: Google doodle celebrates history of womanhood with 3D animated video

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: Search engine giant Google, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020, which falls on 8 March, dedicated a special Doodle to women across the world.

The Google Doodle features a multilayered 3D animated video, celebrating women coming together 'throughout the world'.

The animation, which features Mandala's black-and-white, was illustrated by New York and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from Makerie Studio and animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH.

It represents the history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations.

"As today's women stand on the shoulders of those who have fought and made sacrifices in the generations past, they likewise carry the legacy of the movement forward," a statement on Google's page read.

The mandala's black-and-white central layer reflects women around the world during the late 1800s to the 1930s amidst labor movements. The second layer depicts women from the 1950s to the 1980s, a landmark era in the wake of pushes for gender equality and rapid changes to the status quo. Finally, the outer layer symbolizes women from the 1990s to the present-day, in the context of progress made from over 100 years of women's rights movements.

''It pays tribute to breaking barriers from former cultural and gender roles, as women continue to question, reclaim, and redefine ideas about the roles women take on in society," Google said.

This year the theme for International Women's Day 2020 is 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights'. This day is celebrated for over 100 years, with first women's day celebrations taking place in 1911.