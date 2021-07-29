Save our Tigers: Here is how many are left in the world

International Tiger Day 2021: Did You know? No two tigers have the same stripes

International Tiger Day: Did you know that this beast is not only the national animal of India

New Delhi, July 30:

New Delhi, July 30: Tigers are one of the most magnificent animals on earth. The stealth and style of a Tiger is truly jaw dropping.

It is a well known fact that Tiger is the national animal of India. The Bengal Tiger was declared the national animal of India in April 1973. Did you know that Tigers are also the national animal of Malaysia, South Korea and Malaysia?

A group of tigers are called an ambush or streak. They however do not live in permanent groups as the Lions do. They are solitary hunters. Another interesting fact is that a tiger is identified by its stripes.

Tigers prefer to hunt at night and the reason for the same is to avoid human conflict. The night vision of a Tiger is up to six times greater than humans.

The Tiger is one of the best predators and due to the soft toe pad they can walk silently. As part of its hunting routine, a Tiger travels 9 to 19 kilometres during its nocturnal hunting routine. Tigers help keep their environment healthy by maintaining a balance in the food chain. Tigers hunt deer. If it manages to eat one full deer then it will not go hungry for a week. Without the tigers the herbivorous animals can overgraze and damage land.